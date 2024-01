Thieves steal ATM machine in front of SW Side currency exchange store employee: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves stole an entire ATM machine in front of an employee on the Southwest Side early Tuesday morning.

It happened at a currency exchange store at West Cermak Road and South Damen Avenue in the city's Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

A cashier told police they watched three men break in and pick up the ATM before getting into a waiting car.

No arrests have been made.

