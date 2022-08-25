Good Samaritan helps woman escape early morning attempted abduction in West Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a Good Samaritan helped a woman escape an abduction attempt in the West Loop Wednesday morning.

Police said that shortly before 7:30 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was walking in the 200-block of South Sangamon when an unknown car approached her and a man got out. The man then grabbed the victim's shoulder and tried to pull her toward the vehicle, which police said had three other people inside.

A Good Samaritan who witnessed the abduction the attempted confronted the man, and the man fled in the vehicle northbound on Sangamon.

An investigation by Area Three detectives is ongoing. No one is currently in custody. No further details have been released.