Attempted kidnapping: CPD issues alert after man tries to lure 3 juveniles into car in Bridgeport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police issued a warning about an attempted kidnapping that happened Sunday morning on the Southwest Side.

Police said at about 8:10 a.m. Sunday, three juveniles were playing on the sidewalk in the Bridgeport neighborhood's 3100 block of South Halsted Street.

A man asked to use the juveniles' cellphone and tried to get them inside his vehicle, where a woman was in the driver's seat, police said. That's when a witness stepped in, and the man fled in his vehicle.

The man involved was described as between 20 and 30 years old and shirtless with multiple tattoos on both arms. He had a ponytail hairstyle. The woman looked to be between 40 and 50 years old.

The vehicle they used was a gray four-door sedan.

Police did not immediately provide further information.

