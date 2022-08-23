Aurora City Council to vote on LGBTQ advisory board

Lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer advisory board for Aurora, Illinois would consist of 9 community members

The nine-member board would be a historical move for the city.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora will vote Tuesday night on creating the city's first lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer advisory board.

Clayton Muhammed, a spokesperson for the city of Aurora, joined ABC7 Chicago Tuesday to talk more about the idea.

He said, if passed, it would create a board that would advise the city council and the mayor, particularly in LGBTQ issues and causes.

The nine-member board would be a historical move for the city, Muhammed said.

SEE MORE: Aurora Pride Parade 2022 draws hundreds after almost canceled over revoked permit controversy

Community members would be a part of it.

The move comes after the city's Pride parade was almost canceled earlier this year over a revoked permit controversy.

Tuesday night's council meeting starts at 6 p.m.