pedestrian killed

Aurora man killed in hit-and-run crash identified

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Police have identified a pedestrian who was fatally struck in a hit-and-run crash Monday evening in Aurora.

Brent Jean, 57, of Aurora was walking down the street alone at around 7 p.m. in the 500 block of South River Street when he was hit, according to police.

The driver fled, leaving the man laying in the middle of the street. First responders attempted to revive the man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

RELATED: Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say

Police have not released a description of the suspect's vehicle publicly, but have reached out to area police departments for help in their investigation.

Police are canvassing local businesses to see if the crash was captured on surveillance video.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call the Aurora Police Department's Traffic Unit at 630-256-5330 or call Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000 to report information anonymously.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aurorahit and runpedestrian struckpedestrian killedman killedhit and run accident
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PEDESTRIAN KILLED
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Aurora, police say
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty detective who helped woman
Tow truck driver fatally struck on Eisenhower Expy ID'd
Metra train strikes, kills pedestrian in Arlington Heights
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Missing Schaumburg woman found dead inside trunk of car in Chicago
Chicago Bears move training camp back to Halas Hall
Suspect fatally shot in shootout with Gary police killed woman at Merrillville hotel, police say
DUI charge dropped against retired priest accused in fatal Orland Park hit-and-run
Nik Wallenda to attempt highwire walk across active volcano
Winter Weather Advisory issued for possible freezing drizzle
Trump supporters line up overnight for Milwaukee rally
Show More
Serial killer suspected in 1976 DuPage Co. cold case murder, authorities say
Chicago woman with rare condition shares how blood donations helped save her life
60 people treated after plane dumps fuel near schools
Archdiocese of Chicago closing 5 schools
Man, 77, found dead after SW Side house fire
More TOP STORIES News