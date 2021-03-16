Aurora woman's remains found 18 years after disappearance, police say

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- Aurora police have found the remains of 22-year-old Tyesha Patrice Bell nearly 18 years after she vanished from her home.Police announced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the missing persons cold case is now considered a homicide. No arrests have been made and authorities are asking for the public's help finding the person who killed Bell.Aurora police said Bell's remains were found in Kane County in December. They were positively identified using DNA.Bell was last seen by her sister in the late evening of May 10, 2003, in the apartment they shared in the 800-block of North Randall Road. Police said she left the home after receiving a phone call, but left the television on, candles burning in her bedroom, and her two young children - aged 5 and 1 1/2 at the time - with family members. She has not been seen or heard from since."Our detectives continue to have working theories in Tyesha's case, but we need more information before criminal charges can be authorized," said Aurora Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services Commander Jack Fichtel. "We implore anyone who may have information to please come forward."Police said they have followed numerous leads and theories over the last 18 years, and believe someone knows what happens but have yet to come forward.Aurora police have set up a dedicated tip line for Bell's homicide. Anyone with information or tips is asked to call 630-256-5517 or email tips@aurora.il.us.Tips can also be left anonymously with Aurora Area Crime Stoppers at 630-892-1000.