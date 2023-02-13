Newly released bodycam video shows Aurora police shoot man armed with knives

The Aurora Police Department released bodycam video of a police shooting that wounded a man armed with knives.

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- There is new insight Monday into a shooting involving Aurora police that took place over a week ago after the department released portions of the 911 call and body-worn camera from the incident.

"I, along with our team, fully recognize this is a challenging situation for our community," said Aurora Police Department Chief Keith Cross.

The more than 18-minute video started with a statement from the police chief.

"It's our commitment at the Aurora Police Department to provide transparency to actions. We also understand there will still be questions surrounding this incident," he said.

On Sunday, Feb. 5, Aurora police said they got a call about a person armed with multiple knives threatening other people inside a home in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue.

"Is he threatening anybody with them?" the 911 dispatcher asked.

"Yes. Everybody," the caller said.

"What is he saying?" the dispatcher asked.

"He will kill them. He will kill us and he will die today. The police will have to shoot him," the caller responded.

In the portions released by police, you can see officers arrive to find 21-year-old Kristopher Cross at the front door with two knives in his hand. Officers ordered Cross to put down the weapons.

Later, Cross is heard threatening officers

"I guarantee I will stab one of y 'all a*** by the end of the day. If you come near me, I will stab you," Cross could be heard saying.

The body-worn cameras then show Cross shutting the front door on officers. After, the video shows officers helping others inside the home leave through the garage.

Then, the situation escalates as Cross is seen entering the garage, still armed with two knives

Officers repeatedly told him to drop the weapons.

Officers then deployed non-lethal weapons, what they called "pepper ball projectiles."

Cross is then seen charging at officers with two knives. ABC7 stopped the video before gun shots are fired.

Cross' family said he was shot multiple times. His family told ABC7 he was having a mental health episode to the police shooting.