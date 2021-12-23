Aurora wins title for 'best tasting water' in Kane County

AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Aurora has a refreshing new claim to fame.It now holds the title for "best tasting water" in Kane County.Mayor Richard Irvin and the Aurora City Council led a toast Tuesday evening to the City's Water Production Division for winning the 2021 Best Water in Kane County Award.A panel of judges compared water samples from a number of communities.They voted on taste, color and odor.Aura previously won in 2017, 2016 and 2013.Aurora now advances to the Illinois Water-Con Competition -which will be held in March of 2022.