AURORA, Ill. (WLS) -- The City of Aurora has a refreshing new claim to fame.
It now holds the title for "best tasting water" in Kane County.
Mayor Richard Irvin and the Aurora City Council led a toast Tuesday evening to the City's Water Production Division for winning the 2021 Best Water in Kane County Award.
A panel of judges compared water samples from a number of communities.
They voted on taste, color and odor.
Aura previously won in 2017, 2016 and 2013.
Aurora now advances to the Illinois Water-Con Competition -which will be held in March of 2022.
Aurora wins title for 'best tasting water' in Kane County
Judges voted on taste, color and odor
DRINKING WATER
TOP STORIES
Show More