Chicago Auto Show 2021: Sneak peek of the reimagined expo

2021 Chicago Auto Show sneak preview

This segment produced with and sponsored by the Chicago Auto Show.

We're getting back to "normal" and events are happening across the city! One of the best is the Chicago Auto Show! It is back for 2021 - in a new way. David Sloan, the General Manager of the Chicago Auto Show, joined WCL to talk about the changes for this year.

It's an indoor-outdoor hybrid event from July 15th through July 19th at McCormick Place West Building and outside on Indiana Avenue.

Tickets need to be purchased in advance, and you must select an entry time, but there is no time limit as to how long you can stay!

To find out more about the 2021 Chicago Auto Show and to purchase tickets head to their website.
