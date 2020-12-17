Boy, 15, charged in Feb. Avalon Park food mart shooting that killed nursing student, wounded 4 others

Jaya Beemon, an 18-year-old nursing student at Malcolm X College, was inside a food mart in the 7900-block of South Avalon Avenue on February 25 when police said three people opened fire into the store, killing Beemon and wounding four others.
Surveillance video shows the three suspects walk into the store and open fire.
WATCH: Full surveillance video released by CPD
The 15-year-old boy was identified as one of the alleged gunman.
A $12,000 reward had been offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the shooters.