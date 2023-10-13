'BIP' bartender Wells Adams shares a day in the life in Paradise, Old Fashioned recipe

Alexandra George interviews Well's Adams about his experience being the bartender in Paradise and who surprised him the most this season.

NEW YORK -- Wells Adams is, in many ways, the heart and soul of "Bachelor in Paradise."

Now in his fifth season as the show's bartender, he provides much-needed commentary and advice for the men and the women.

In Mexico, the sun is bright and the sand is warm, but Wells says the days on the beach are long.

"My schedule has changed over the years. I used to do both day shoots and night shoots depending on what they needed for me. And over the past couple of years, it's really kind of progressed into 'Nighttime Wells.' So usually they're very long days, which is frustrating for how much I'm actually on the show," Wells said.

Wells lives on set during filming, a practice that started during the pandemic. This way, he can be at the producer's beck and call whenever they need him. After all, anything can happen in Paradise.

Wells gets some perks living on set. For example, he has access to air conditioning, unlike the rest of the cast. And, for the first time this season, Wells was able to have a very special guest stay with him in Mexico: his wife, Sarah Hyland.

"This year was really fun because my wife came and visited me for the first time, which is insane because we've been together for so many years that I've been doing the show," he said. "I got a golf cart this year. And so, Sarah and I would go into town and get tacos on our little golf cart with our Bluetooth speaker."

With Sarah and the golf cart, it is like Wells had his own little Paradise within Paradise. And for him, the perfect drink to top off a perfect day is an Old Fashioned.

Old Fashioneds were Wells' claim to fame on JoJo's season. He became the bartender in Paradise not only because he was a fan favorite, but because he was the self-appointed bartender for the men also dating JoJo.

"I started making drinks just for (the guys who got roses) and then all of a sudden people wanted to get roses. One, because they wanted to get a rose from JoJo and like you know, get engaged, but they're also like, 'I want a Wells famous Old Fashioned. So, then it became a thing where I was just bartending for everyone," he said.

Recipe for the perfect Old Fashioned (according to Wells Adams)

-As much bourbon as you like

-A couple of dashes of Angostura bitters

-Some simple syrup or other sweetener

-Stir with a big piece of ice, really get it cold

-Rub an orange peel around the rim of the glass

-A Luxardo Cherry (can use the syrup from the cherries as your sweetener)

As for this season of Paradise, Wells says he was most surprised by Brayden.

"I couldn't stand him on Charity's season. He was just annoying to me, and then even seeing him from a distance- with his stupid earrings and a scarf, I was like 'Who is this guy?'" Wells said. "But, I loved Brayden. He wore his heart on his sleeve, he was honest, he was funny. He was a little wacky- like he was perfect Bachelor television."

Wells says he was most excited to meet the man who he is in competition with for most "Bachelor" franchise show appearances.

"(Blake's) been on like every episode, so I was excited to meet him. He was super cool, down to earth, very normal, probably too normal for the show," Wells said.

"Bachelor in Paradise" airs Thursdays on ABC following "The Golden Bachelor."