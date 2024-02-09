'Bachelor in Paradise' stars Mari Pepin, Kenny Braasch join Val, Ryan on 'Windy City Weekend'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- This week on "Windy City Weekend," love is in the air for "Val"-entine's Day.

To celebrate the season of love, "Bachelor in Paradise" newlyweds Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin join Val and Ryan to talk about their time on the matchmaking show.

'Big Game' bets at an all-time high

The Super Bowl is expected to draw millions of viewers and billions in revenue in game day bets. People are placing their bets on who will win, and if Travis Kelce will propose to Taylor Swift.

Valentine's Day couple's game

Val and Ryan challenge newlyweds Mari and Kenny to see which pairing knows each other best

Val and Ryan compete with Kenny and Mari in a game where they have to put their couple's knowledge to the test. It's a game between the newlyweds and the work husband and wife. Who will win?

Alessi in the Kitchen

Strack & Van Til director shares a delicious pasta recipe using Alessi products

With so much going on this weekend, you may be looking for a new dish to make. Luckily, Chef Lisa at Strack and Van Til in Schererville is sharing a delicious Ligurian Pasta meal using Alessi products.

Ingredients:

1 small to medium potato

4 ounces green beans

4.5 ounces Alessi Organic Pasta (short cut)

1 tablespoon Alessi Premium Pesto di Liguria

2 teaspoons Alessi Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Alessi Sea Salt and Black Peppercorns

Alessi Pine Nuts (optional)

parmesan cheese (optional)

Recipe:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil. Salt to taste.

2. Peel and dice the potato.

3. Wash, clean and cut the green beans in pieces that are about 1-inch long.

4. When the water boils, add the potatoes and green beans. Bring it back to a boil and cook for a couple of extra minutes.

5. Add the pasta and cook until al dente.

6. Drain the pasta when ready, saving some of the water.

7. Mix the pasta with the pesto. If necessary, add some of the water to make the sauce a little softer.

8. Drizzle with olive oil, and freshly grated parmesan cheese. Decorate with more pine nuts if you wish. Serve immediately and enjoy!

Make sure to stop by Strack and Van Til for all your favorite Alessi products.

You can find more Alessi products by visiting the Alessi website and by following their socials @AlessiFoods.

Roeper's Reviews: Spend or Save?

Richard Roeper reviews 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Suncoast,' 'Lover, Stalker, Killer' and 'Molli and Max in the Future.'

'Lisa Frankenstein' - SAVE

Cole Sprouse and Kathryn Newton star in the horror comedy "Lisa Frankenstein." The movie is set in the late 80s, about a young woman who brings a corpse back to life to be her boyfriend.

'Suncoast' - SPEND

"Suncoast," starring Woody Harrelson and Nico Parker, is a coming-of-age film about a teen helping care for her brother while dealing with her strong-willed mother.

'Lover, Stalker, Killer' - SPEND

"Lover, Stalker, Killer" is a new Netflix documentary about a mechanic who tries his hand at online dating. Unfortunately, he meets a woman who takes romantic obsession to a deadly extreme.

'Molli and Max in the Future' - SPEND

This futuristic sci-fi rom-com is about a man and woman who keep bumping into each other's lives.

Check out the latest vehicles on the market and see Val and Ryan at the Chicago Auto Show.

The 116th edition of the Chicago Auto Show has arrived. The show opens to the public on Saturday and runs through Feb. 19.

You can expect to see cool cars, puppies and the newest vehicles that auto manufacturers have to offer.

Ryan will co-host ABC7's half-hour special alongside ABC7 anchor Ravi Baichwal Saturday night on ABC7 at 6 p.m.

Val, Tracy Butler and Roz Varon will be there to check in on all the exciting things to see at the show this year!

Val and Ryan will be attending the First Look for Charity Black-Tie Fundraiser on Friday. Tickets are available at chicagoautoshow.com.