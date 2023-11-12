Chicago stabbing: Driver stabs man after crash in Back of the Yards, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A man was stabbed after getting into a crash on Chicago's South Side on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Police said it happened in the Back of the Yards neighborhood's 4900 block of South Hermitage Avenue at about 1:15 p.m.

A 25-year-old man got out of his vehicle to exchange information after a minor traffic crash, police said. That's when he got into an argument with the other vehicle's male driver, whose age was not immediately known.

Police said at some point, that driver stabbed the victim before getting back into his vehicle and fleeing the scene.

The victim took himself to Rush Hospital in stable condition.

There is no offender in custody and Area One detectives are investigating.

