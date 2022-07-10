chicago proud

Back of the Yards High School soccer star, 1st-generation college student gets surprise honor

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Roxy Herrera, who just graduated from Back of the Yards High School is heading to Roosevelt University in Chicago this fall.

The first-generation college student was surprised at her school with the "Clean Sheet" Award as one of the top female goalies in the U.S.

The award is presented by DUDE Wipes, which was started by four Chicago-area former student athletes. Clean Sheet is often referred to in soccer, keeping the other team from scoring.

U.S. Men's National Team goalie, current starting goalie for ATL United, Brad Guzan was there to surprise her. He's one of only three Chicago-area players to play in the World Cup.

In addition to the award, Roxy also received a pair of customized goalie gloves, a new jersey and a life-size poster posing with Brad.
