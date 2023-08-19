Summer caps off with 2023 Englewood Back to School Parade

Hundreds of kids bid farewell to summer on Saturday with the annual Englewood Back to School Parade.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Jamming out to cap off summer 2023, the Englewood Back to School Parade rallied the entire community together on Saturday.

"They're making it accessible so everybody can enjoy the back to school experience with book bags and showcasing the dance team and different organizations around Chicago," said Barbie Jones with NBM Dance Company.

Jones and her young dancers made sure to show off their moves in the parade.

They got a little bit of everything as the party takes over the neighborhood with live music, delicious local food and a backpack giveaway to set Chicago's youth on the right track.

"Everything we can do to encourage the young people to go back and have a successful year," said Carol Collin of True Believers Community Connections.

The weather made for a perfect day at the parade.

Edward Calahan is the owner of Calahan Funeral Home. He says he's seen this evolve for decades now and says it's special because of all the good that it brings to Englewood.

"When you bring people like this together it shows you there's a lot more positive things going on in the community than those negative incidents," said Calahan.

The kids are happy to soak up all that's left of this summer before school kicks off for CPS Monday.

And, some of them found new hobbies, like Double Dutch.

"We're bringing it back," said Paulette Jones of Jumping Juniors. "We're trying to get the youth off of electronic devices, we're trying to increase their social skills. "

"It promotes coordination, strong motor skills and does a lot of stuff in my life," said Taylor.

The celebration continues with a gospel concert at Ogden Park until 8 p.m.