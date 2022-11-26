Bank of America robbed by 2 armed men in Skokie; security guard held at gunpoint, police say

Suspects took off in white vehicle with unknown amount of cash

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- Skokie police are searching for two men accused of holding a security officer at gunpoint and robbing a Bank of America Saturday morning.

The armed men walked into the branch at 3328 Touhy at around 11:34 a.m. displaying handguns, according to the Skokie Police Department.

One of the men held a security officer at gunpoint while the other emptied out cash drawers, police said.

They were then seen getting into a white vehicle and leaving eastbound on Touhy.

No one inside the bank was hurt.