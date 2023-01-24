Armed suspects at large after $100K stolen from Huntington Bank in West Ridge, authorities say

Two Huntington Bank robbery suspects are at large after stealing $100,000 from the West Ridge business, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Authorities are searching for two bank robbers who got away with $100,000 on the North Side on Monday night.

The two armed robbers held up the Huntington Bank on West Peterson Avenue and North Richmond Street.

They got the cash, and then got away in a waiting vehicle.

No one was hurt. ABC7 was told this was the second robbery at this bank in recent weeks.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information about the incident.

