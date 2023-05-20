Roz Varon, Hosea Sanders emceeing Anti-Cruelty Society Chicago fundraiser Saturday

Bark in the Park 2023 has been renamed, and is taking place outside Soldier Field in Chicago, supporting the Anti-Cruelty Society, Saturday.

Bark in the Park Chicago: Event renamed BARK this year

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago's oldest dog party kicks off Saturday outside Soldier Field.

You may remember the event as Bark in the Park. Now it's just BARK! It includes a dog friendly marketplace, demonstrations, agility courses and much more.

Thousands of dogs and their owners are expected to attend Saturday's event.

ABC7 Chicago's Roz Varon and Hosea Sanders are the emcees.

BARK is Saturday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Admission is $50 for adults and $10 for kids. The event is open to the public, and money raised goes to the Anti-Cruelty Society.

For more information, visit the event's website at anticruelty.org.