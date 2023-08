Car, dump truck involved in crash on Route 25 in Bartlett

BARTLETT, Ill. (WLS) -- A car and a dump truck were involved in a crash in Bartlett Thursday morning.

Chopper 7 flew above the scene of the crash on Route 25 at Kenyon Road, with the dump truck overturned.

Five ambulance responded to the scene along with emergency crews from surrounding suburbs.

The crash has closed Route 25 from Hammond to Bartlett Road. Further details on the crash were not immediately available.