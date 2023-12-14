Teen girl charged in August crash that killed 2 South Elgin HS students

Two South Elgin High School students killed in a crash in Bartlett on Route 25 have been identified as Kamorra Campbell and Tahlulay Henry.

SOUTH ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- The older sister of one of the South Elgin High School students killed in a Bartlett crash in August has been charged in the incident, the Kane County State's Attorney's Office said Thursday.

Aanomeya Henry, 17, was charged as an adult with aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, reckless homicide and aggravated reckless driving.

The state's attorney's office said on the morning of Aug. 31, Henry was driving a blue Honda Civic with three passengers north on Route 25, near Kenyon Road in Bartlett. She began to turn left and failed to yield to an oncoming dump truck, the state's attorney's office said.

An attorney for Henry's family previously said a witness told him the Civic had a green arrow to turn at the intersection.

The truck hit the passenger side of the car, pushing it into a cornfield.

Two passengers in the car, 17-year-old Kamorra Campbell and 16-year-old Tahlulay Henry, the driver's sister, were killed.

A third passenger suffered great bodily harm.

The dump truck rolled over, and its driver suffered minor injuries.

The state's attorney's office said Henry was under the influence of marijuana at the time of the crash, and did not have a valid driver's license.

After she was indicted, a warrant was issued for Henry's arrest, and Bartlett police took her into custody.

She was released from custody while her case is pending with some conditions.

She's next due in court Jan. 26.

