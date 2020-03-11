2 found dead in Lakeview bathhouse on North Side days apart, police say

CHICAGO -- Police have opened a pair of investigations after two men were found dead within days of each other at a bathhouse in Lakeview on the North Side.

They were found unresponsive at Steamworks, 3246 N. Halsted St., according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

A 55-year-old man was found about 8:55 p.m. March 6 at Steamworks, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at Illinois Masonic Medical Center less than an hour later.

Autopsy results were pending as of Tuesday evening.

Another man, 59, was found unresponsive about 11:43 p.m. March 8 at the same club, Chicago police said.

He was pronounced dead early the next day at Illinois Masonic Medical Center, the medical examiner's office said.

Autopsy results found he died from heart disease and obesity and ruled his death natural.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolakeviewsuspicious deathdeath investigation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Caught on camera: Dog jumps out second-floor window
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Show More
Trump threatens to pull RNC from NC, says gov. 'in shutdown mood'
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
El Paso survivor turns 1, months after deadly shooting
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News