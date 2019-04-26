Beach Park Chemical Spill: NTSB to investigate leak; 7 remain hospitalized in critical condition

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5270095" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Authorities respond to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Federal investigators will be at the scene of a chemical spill in Beach Park that sent dozens of people to the hospital.Authorities said a tractor was towing two separate two-ton containers of anhydrous ammonia when it somehow started to leak. Initial reports suggested the vehicle was involved in a crash, but the sheriff's office later said that was not the case.The leak created a toxic cloud that lingered for several hours, Authorities ordered residents within a 1-miles radius to stay inside and close their windows. Area schools were closed for the day.Antonio Ellis said two of his relatives who live in the North Suburban Village - just four blocks from where the spill happened - were rushed to safety ambulance after both were overcome by the toxic fumes."When I talked to his wife, she said they woke up to a burning smell. She said because they live in Beach Park, people burn leaves out there already, so she thought someone was burning leaves," Ellis said.A total of 37 people were transported to the hospital. Seven remain hospitalized Friday in critical condition.The chemical is a fertilizer and is so toxic, doctors say just a breath or two can paralyze the airway.Federal investigators are now stepping in to help and figure out how the spill happened in the first place.