Beach Park Chemical Spill: NTSB to investigate leak; 7 remain hospitalized in critical condition

Authorities said a tractor was towing two separate two-ton containers of anhydrous ammonia when it somehow started to leak. Initial reports suggested the vehicle was involved in a crash, but the sheriff's office later said that was not the case.
The leak created a toxic cloud that lingered for several hours, Authorities ordered residents within a 1-miles radius to stay inside and close their windows. Area schools were closed for the day.
Antonio Ellis said two of his relatives who live in the North Suburban Village - just four blocks from where the spill happened - were rushed to safety ambulance after both were overcome by the toxic fumes.
"When I talked to his wife, she said they woke up to a burning smell. She said because they live in Beach Park, people burn leaves out there already, so she thought someone was burning leaves," Ellis said.
A total of 37 people were transported to the hospital. Seven remain hospitalized Friday in critical condition.
The chemical is a fertilizer and is so toxic, doctors say just a breath or two can paralyze the airway.
Federal investigators are now stepping in to help and figure out how the spill happened in the first place.