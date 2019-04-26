Beach Park Chemical Spill: NTSB to investigate leak; 7 remain hospitalized in critical condition

A chemical spill in north suburban Beach Park sent 40 people to the hospital Thursday morning.

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Federal investigators will be at the scene of a chemical spill in Beach Park that sent dozens of people to the hospital.

Authorities said a tractor was towing two separate two-ton containers of anhydrous ammonia when it somehow started to leak. Initial reports suggested the vehicle was involved in a crash, but the sheriff's office later said that was not the case.

The leak created a toxic cloud that lingered for several hours, Authorities ordered residents within a 1-miles radius to stay inside and close their windows. Area schools were closed for the day.

Authorities respond to a dangerous hazardous materials spill in north suburban Beach Park Thursday morning.



Antonio Ellis said two of his relatives who live in the North Suburban Village - just four blocks from where the spill happened - were rushed to safety ambulance after both were overcome by the toxic fumes.

"When I talked to his wife, she said they woke up to a burning smell. She said because they live in Beach Park, people burn leaves out there already, so she thought someone was burning leaves," Ellis said.

RELATED: Dozens hospitalized after Beach Park chemical spill

A total of 37 people were transported to the hospital. Seven remain hospitalized Friday in critical condition.

The chemical is a fertilizer and is so toxic, doctors say just a breath or two can paralyze the airway.

Federal investigators are now stepping in to help and figure out how the spill happened in the first place.
