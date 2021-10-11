fatal crash

Man killed, stepsons critically injured after crashing head-on into Jeep illegally passing tow truck

The crash happened near Green Bay Road, north of Wadsworth Road in Beach Park, police say
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Community helps family after tragic accident in Beach Park

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community is coming together to help a family after a tragic car accident.

Jose Hernandez was killed and his two step-sons, Alejandro and Giovanny, were critically injured Friday when their car was hit head-on by a Jeep.

The crash happened near Green Bay Road, north of Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.

RELATED: Chicago man, 24, dies in Mt Prospect crash involving semi

Police said the Jeep was illegally passing a tow truck when the crash happened.

The boys' baseball coach said it's a big loss for the team. Justin Moland, the Waukegan Panthers youth baseball coach, also created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the family.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
beach parkcar accidentfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Chicago man dies in Mt Prospect crash involving semi
Woman, 64, fatally struck by driver in West Ridge
Woman killed in Chicago hit-and-run in North Center ID'd by family
Woman killed in North Center hit-and-run after Chicago shooting: CPD
TOP STORIES
Southwest cancels over 1K flights amid nationwide problem
White Sox stay alive in MLB playoffs with Game 3 win against Astros
Chicago man dies in Mt Prospect crash involving semi
Fallen Aurora Marines honored with street renamings
Activists gather to demand Christopher Columbus statues be put back
Our Chicago: The impact of Mayor Lightfoot and Kim Foxx's public feud
Wicker Park drive-by shooting leaves 4 hurt, 1 dead: CPD
Show More
Chicago Weather: Strong storms Monday
FL police looking for 'rightful owner' of $2M of weed
Biggest scams targeting your wallet
Trooper found dead during search for suspect in several shootings
US sees decline in COVID cases but some hospitals still struggle
More TOP STORIES News