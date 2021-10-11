Man killed, stepsons critically injured after crashing head-on into Jeep illegally passing tow truck

BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community is coming together to help a family after a tragic car accident.Jose Hernandez was killed and his two step-sons, Alejandro and Giovanny, were critically injured Friday when their car was hit head-on by a Jeep.The crash happened near Green Bay Road, north of Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.Police said the Jeep was illegally passing a tow truck when the crash happened.The boys' baseball coach said it's a big loss for the team. Justin Moland, the Waukegan Panthers youth baseball coach, also created ato help raise money for the family.