BEACH PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A community is coming together to help a family after a tragic car accident.
Jose Hernandez was killed and his two step-sons, Alejandro and Giovanny, were critically injured Friday when their car was hit head-on by a Jeep.
The crash happened near Green Bay Road, north of Wadsworth Road in Beach Park.
RELATED: Chicago man, 24, dies in Mt Prospect crash involving semi
Police said the Jeep was illegally passing a tow truck when the crash happened.
The boys' baseball coach said it's a big loss for the team. Justin Moland, the Waukegan Panthers youth baseball coach, also created a GoFundMe to help raise money for the family.
Man killed, stepsons critically injured after crashing head-on into Jeep illegally passing tow truck
The crash happened near Green Bay Road, north of Wadsworth Road in Beach Park, police say
FATAL CRASH
TOP STORIES
Show More