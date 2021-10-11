fatal crash

Chicago man, 24, dies in Mt Prospect crash involving semi

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. -- A Chicago man has died after a crash in Mount Prospect Saturday.

Police said 24-year-old Stefan Bell was in an SUV that collided with a semi-truck at Dempster Street and Linneman Road just before 6 p.m.

The impact of the crash caused the SUV to roll over, landing on top of the semi, police said.

Another person in the SUV was also hurt and is in the hospital. The truck driver was not injured in the crash.

Police ask anyone who saw the crash to contact the department's Major Crash Investigation Team at 847-818-5301.
