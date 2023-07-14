Black bear caught on camera roaming near Illinois-Wisconsin border

A bear was caught on camera sneaking around a home near the Illinois border in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

TWIN LAKES, Wis. (WLS) -- A black bear was spotted and caught on camera this week near a home in Twin Lakes, Wisconsin.

The video was posted to Twitter Wednesday by radio host Joe Cicero.

Twin Cities is near the Illinois-Wisconsin border, which is not the typical territory for this wild species.

The sighting is among a recent rise in reported encounters with black bears in the northern Illinois area.

Authorities have yet to confirm any additional information about the sighting.