Bed Bath & Beyond closing stores: 5 Chicago area locations to close amid bankruptcy concerns

Bed Bath and Beyond is closing another 87 stores as the struggling retailer barrels toward bankruptcy.
These closures are in addition to the 150 closures Bed Bath and Beyond announced last August. Included in the new list are 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores, which sold cosmetics, plus several of the retailer's flagship-brand stores across the country.
"As we continue to work with our advisors to consider multiple paths, we are implementing actions to manage our business as efficiently as possible," a Bed Bath and Beyond spokesperson told CNN. "This store fleet reduction expands the company's ongoing closure program."
Founded in 1971, Bed Bath & Beyond became a staple for affordable home decor, kitchenware and college dorm room furniture. The retailer became known for its ubiquitous 20% off blue coupons, and cavernous stores with merchandise stacked high to the ceilings. Bed Bath grew its corporate footprint aggressively, peaking at 1,552 stores in 2017.
But it struggled to make the transition to online shopping and to fend off larger chains like Walmart and Target. The retailer started making small trims in 2018 and, in the first year of the pandemic, started closing hundreds of stores, primarily its Bed, Bath and Beyond operations, and getting rid of some of its weaker brands, such as its Christmas Tree Shops.
As of last February, the company had 953 stores left, and it has announced plans to close more than 200 additional stores since then.
The closings not only reduced employee head count and salary expenses, but also the rent it pays. The company's total store square footage fell by 36% in the four fiscal years ending in February in 2022.
But few troubled retailers have turned around long-term problems through store closings alone. Closings not only reduce costs, they reduces sales. Still, for a cash-starved company, like Bed, Bath and Beyond, the liquidation of inventory can help to raise the cash it needs to help fund operations through a reorganization.
Last week, the company warned in a regulatory filing that it received a notice of default from its lender, JPMorgan Chase. The company said that "at this time, the company does not have sufficient resources to repay the amounts under the credit facilities and this will lead the company to consider all strategic alternatives, including restructuring its debt under the US Bankruptcy Code."
Bed Bath and Beyond defaulted "on or around" January 13, according to the Securities and Exchange Commission filing. It could be forced to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization due to its financial woes.
These are the locations Bed Bath and Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:
6850 US Highway 90 Anchor D in Daphne, Alabama
4122 McCain Blvd. in North Little Rock, Arkansas
1834 South Signal Butte Road in Mesa, Arizona
1905 Calle Barcelona Suite 100 in Carlsbad, California
10822 Jefferson Blvd. in Culver City, California
2385 Iron Point Road. in Folsom, California
1405 East Gladstone Street in Glendora, California
14351 Hindry Avenue in Hawthorne, California
72459 Highway 111 in Palm Desert, California
10537 4S Commons Drive, Suite 170 in San Diego, California
165 S. Las Posas Road in San Marcos, California
1865 North Campus Avenue, Building #15 in Upland, California
3125 South Mooney Blvd. in Visalia, California
1605 Fall River Drive in Loveland, Colorado
16531 Washington Street in Thornton, Colorado
20 Hazard Avenue in Enfield, Connecticut
2260 Kings Highway in Fairfield, Connecticut
835 Queen Street in Southington, Connecticut
1065 Silas Deane Highway in Weathersfield, Connecticut
2239 East Semoran Blvd in Apopka, Florida
20560 State Road 7 in Boca Raton, Florida
371 North Congress Ave. in Boynton Beach, Florida
320 Brandon Town Center Dr. in Brandon, Florida
4631 North University Dr. in Coral Springs, Florida
14824 South Military Trail in Delray Beach, Florida
1460 West 49th St. in Hialeah, Florida
6001 24 Argyle Forest Blvd in Jacksonville, Florida
3221 City Station Drive, Suite 125 in Jacksonville, Florida
397 North Alafaya Trail in Orlando, Florida
540 North State Road 7 in Royal Palm Beach, Florida
1 Buckhead Loop in Atlanta, Georgia
3615 South Federal Way in Boise, Idaho
9650 South Ridgeland Avenue in Chicago Ridge, Illinois
5786 Northwest Highway in Crystal Lake, Illinois
215 Harlem Avenue in Forest Park, Illinois
1584 South Randall Rd. in Geneva, Illinois
3232 Lake Ave., Suite 125 in Wilmette, Illinois
2515 Corridor Way Suite 5 in Coralville, Iowa
15335 West 119th Street in Olathe, Kansas
4350 Summit Plaza Drive in Louisville, Kentucky
200 Harker Place Suite 200 in Annapolis, Maryland
12641 Ocean Gateway Suite 240 in Ocean City, Maryland
200 Clifton Blvd in Westminster, Maryland
3 Abbott Park in Burlington, Massachusetts
820 Providence Highway in Dedham, Massachusetts
458 State Road, Rt 6, Suite 100 in North Dartmouth, Massachusetts
665 Merrill Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts
600 South Street West, Suite 13 in Raynham, Massachusetts
7961 Southtown Center in Bloomington, Minnesota
10770 Sunset Hills Plaza in St. Louis, Missouri
155 Promenade Blvd. in Bridgewater, New Jersey
276 Route 202/31 in Flemington, New Jersey
1160 Route 23 North in Kinnelon, New Jersey
1121 Highway 34, Suite A in Matawan, New Jersey
190 Hamilton Commons in Mays Landing, New Jersey
8 Centerton Road in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey
5131 Sunrise Highway in Bohemia, New York
850 Third Avenue in Brooklyn, New York
459 Gateway Drive in Brooklyn, New York
72 15 25th Avenue in East Elmhurst, New York
251 East Main Street in Elmsford, New York
1490 Union Turnpike in New Hyde Park, New York
2020 South Road, Suite 3 in Poughkeepsie, New York
3064 Route 50 in Saratoga Springs, New York
1455 East Lasalle Drive in Bismarck, North Dakota
3750 Easton Market in Columbus, Ohio
1700 Oxford Drive in Bethel Park, Pennsylvania
3739 William Penn Highway in Monroeville, Pennsylvania
1261 Knapp Road in North Wales, Pennsylvania
160 Quinn Drive in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
205 West Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, South Carolina
5523 Highway 153, Suite 112 in Hixson, Tennessee
870 South White Station Road in Memphis, Tennessee
420 East FM 3040 Suite 300 in Lewisville, Texas
6400 West Plano Parkway, Suite 125 in Plano, Texas
2112 SW HK Dodgen Loop in Temple, Texas
1678 West Redstone Center Drive in Park City, Utah
1324 Greenbrier Parkway in Chesapeake, Virginia
24670 Dulles Landing Dr Unit 150 in Dulles, Virginia
12100 Fairfax Towne Center in Fairfax, Virginia
6642 Loisdale Rd. in Springfield, Virginia
4900 Monticello Ave, Suite 4 in Williamsburg, Virginia
2540 South Pleasant Valley Road in Winchester, Virginia
7809B Vancouver Plaza Dr #102 in Vancouver, Washington
1630 West Poplar Street in Walla Walla, Washington
395 Target Way in Morgantown, West Virginia
3575 Rib Mountain Drive in Wausau, Wisconsin
