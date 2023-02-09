Bed Bath & Beyond closing 149 more stores, including 4 more in IL, 5 in IN, and 3 in WI

Bed Bath & Beyond has revealed the locations of the 149 stores it's closing.
The new list of closures comes just a week after it announced it was shuttering 87 other stores. Over the past several months, it has closed or in the process of closing about 400 locations, which includes the closure of 5 buybuy Baby locations and all 49 remaining Harmon Face Value stores.
In total, the company is reducing the number of Bed Bath & Beyond stores from 760 to about 360, with the company keeping its most profitable stores open in key markets. At its peak in 2017, the storied brand had 1,552 stores open.
Notably, this week's list includes closures in 13 new states that weren't included in last week's store-closing list. Those are in Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon and Wisconsin.
The company, which is teetering dangerously close to bankruptcy, has avoided Chapter 11 for now by completing a complex stock offering that will give it an immediate injection of $225 million in funds and a pledge for $800 million in the future to pay down its current debt load.
These are the locations Bed Bath & Beyond plans to close in the coming weeks:
3250 Airport Blvd. Suite 100 in Mobile, Alabama
4863 Montgomery Highway Suite 200 in Dothan, Alabama
7971 Eastchase Parkway in Montgomery, Alabama
2746 Enterprise Drive in Opelika, Alabama
3445 West Frye Road in Chandler, Arizona
3955 Phoenix Avenue in Fort Smith, Arkansas
1454 Higdon Ferry Road in Hot Springs, Arkansas
1642 East 2nd Street Marketplace in Beaumont, California
2101 Martin Luther King Parkway in Chico, California
Downey Landing Shopping Center in Downey, California
9145 West Stockton Blvd. in Elk Grove, California
555 9th Street in San Francisco, California
317 Madonna Road in San Luis Obispo, California
3900 South Bristol Street in Santa Ana, California
128 Browns Valley Parkway in Vacaville, California
23041 Savi Ranch Parkway in Yorba Linda, California
318 Dillon Ridge Way in Dillon, Colorado
241 West 104th Avenue in Northglenn, Colorado
Glenwood Meadows Shopping Center in Glenwood Springs, Colorado
2464 US Highway 6 & 50 in Grand Junction, Colorado
1919 Boston Post Road in Guilford, Connecticut
169B Hale Road in Manchester, Connecticut
542 Westport Avenue in Norwalk, Connecticut
10500 Ulmerton Road Suite 310 in Largo, Florida
1555 West New Haven Avenue in West Melbourne, Florida
197 Golden Isles Plaza in Brunswick, Georgia
1810 Cumming Highway Suite 850 in Canton, Georgia
1545 Marketplace Blvd. in Cumming, Georgia
3675 Satellite Blvd. in Duluth, Georgia
1025 Dawsonville Highway in Gainesville, Georgia
1966 Pullman Road in Moscow, Idaho
20505 North Rand Road in Kildeer, Illinois
1700 East College Avenue in Normal, Illinois
4800 North University Street in Peoria, Illinois
3251 South Veterans Parkway in Springfield, Illinois
731 College Mall Road South in Bloomington, Indiana
4020 West Jefferson Blvd. in Ft. Wayne, Indiana
3555 State Road 38 East in LaFayette, Indiana
14139 Town Center Boulevard Suite 800 in Noblesville, Indiana
91 Silhavy Road in Valparaiso, Indiana
4840 1st Avenue in Cedar Rapids, Iowa
4022 East. 53rd Street in Davenport, Iowa
5751 Sunnybrook Drive in Sioux City, Iowa
Shawnee Station in Shawnee, Kansas
Topeka Crossing in Topeka, Kansas
2441 North Maize Road in Wichita, Kansas
5187 Hinkleville Road in Paducah, Kentucky
1636 Martin Luther King Blvd. in Houma, Louisiana
1768 West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles, Louisiana
3414 Highway 190 in Mandeville, Louisiana
4239 Pecanland Mall Drive in Monroe, Louisiana
7070 Youree Drive in Shreveport, Louisiana
147 Bath Road in Brunswick, Maine
23415 Three Notch Road in California, Maryland
12940 Middlebrook Road in Germantown, Maryland
17716 Garland Groh Blvd. in Hagerstown, Maryland
337 Russell Street in Hadley, Massachusetts
17 Highland Commons East in Hudson, Massachusetts
76 Orchard Hill Park Drive, in Leominster, Massachusetts
1360 South Washington Street in North Attleboro, Massachusetts
G-3605 Miller Road in Flint, Michigan
3050 Beeline Road Suite 30 in Holland, Michigan
1982 West Grand River Avenue in Okemos, Michigan
5930 South Westnedge Avenue in Portage, Michigan
4420 Bay Road in Saginaw, Michigan
650 John R. Road in Troy, Michigan
35615 Warren Road in Westland, Michigan
11240 Wayzata Boulevard in Minnetonka, Minnesota
40 25th Street in Rochester, Minnesota
2480 North Fairview Avenue Suite 115A in Roseville, Minnesota
The Shoppes at Barnes in Tupelo, Mississippi
205 North Stadium Blvd. in Columbia, Missouri
19950 East Jackson Drive in Independence, Missouri
409 South Geneva Avenue, in Joplin, Missouri
8201 NW Roanridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri
1648 NW Chipman Road, in Lee's Summit. Missouri
8340 Eager Road (The Meridian at Brentwood), in St. Louis, Missouri
2027 Cromwell Dixon Lane in Helena, Montana
3416 West State Street in Grand Island, Nebraska
7175 Arroyo Crossing Parkway in Las Vegas, Nevada
58 Plaistow Road in Plaistow, New Hampshire
123 Route 101A #E in Amherst, New Hampshire
Jersey Gardens Mall in Elizabeth, New Jersey
205 Route 72 West in Manahawkin, New Jersey
740 Route 73 South in Marlton, New Jersey
871 Route 1 South in North Brunswick, New Jersey
300 Ikea Drive in Paramus, New Jersey
Ramsey 225 Interstate Shopping Center in Ramsey, New Jersey
1511 US Highway 22 in Watchung, New Jersey
2200 East Lohman Avenue in Las Cruces, New Mexico
1583 Niagara Falls Blvd. in Amherst, New York
3409 Erie Blvd. East in DeWitt, New York
3083 Jericho Turnpike in East Northport, New York
720 Jefferson Road in Henrietta, New York
1932 Broadway in New York, New York
97 Warren Street in New York, New York
460 3rd Avenue in New York, New York
1399 Route #300 in Newburgh, New York
20 Square Drive in Victor, New York
825 West Montauk Highway in West Babylon, New York
1463 University Drive in Burlington, North Carolina
401 Cox Road in Gastonia, North Carolina
3160 Evans Street in Greenville, North Carolina
1835 Catawba Valley Blvd. SE in Hickory, North Carolina
9521 Strickland Road in Raleigh, North Carolina
4766 Ridge Road in Brooklyn, Ohio
3750 West Market Street in Fairlawn, Ohio
9700 Mentor Avenue in Mentor, Ohio
1717 West Lane Avenue in Upper Arlington, Ohio
2150 South Service Road in Moore, Oklahoma
620 Ed Noble Parkway in Norman, Oklahoma
5352 East Skelly Drive in Tulsa, Oklahoma
7410 South Olympia Avenue in Tulsa, Oklahoma
12535 SE 82nd Avenue Suite A in Clackamas, Oregon
1725 NW 9th Street in Corvallis, Oregon
1600 North Riverside Avenue (Suite 1094) in Medford, Oregon
20111 Route 19 in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania
224 West DeKalb Pike in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania
6416 Carlisle Pike Suite 2500 in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania
2771 Paper Mill Road Space D in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
339 Fabian Drive (Hitchcock Plaza) in Aiken, South Carolina
6090 Garners Ferry Road in Columbia, South Carolina
442 Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol, Tennessee
2829 Wilma Rudolph Blvd in Clarksville, Tennessee
Oakwood Commons in Hermitage, Tennessee
1081 Vann Drive in Jackson, Tennessee
The Centre at Deane Hill in Knoxville, Tennessee
2156 Gallatin Road North in Madison, Tennessee
3975 Dowlen Road in Beaumont, Texas
1327 George Dieter Drive in El Paso, Texas
1551 North US Hwy 287 (Suite 701) in Mansfield, Texas
5636 Fairmont Parkway in Pasadena, Texas
The Crossing at 518 in Pearland, Texas
522 Northwest Loop in San Antonio, Texas
3710 Town Center Street in Sherman, Texas
4248 St. Michael Drive in Texarkana, Texas
Victoria Crossing in Victoria, Texas
225 Adams Drive Suite 235 in Weatherford, Texas
7690 B. Richmond Highway in Alexandria, Virginia
283 Burgess Road in Harrisonburg, Virginia
1421 Towne Square Blvd. NW in Roanoke, Virginia
4255 Meridian Street in Bellingham, Washington
775 NW Gilman Blvd. in Issaquah, Washington
1220 North Columbia Center Blvd. in Kennewick, Washington
4721 West Grande Market Drive in Grand Chute, Wisconsin
7450 Green Bay Road Suite A in Kenosha, Wisconsin
4275 Lien Road in Madison, Wisconsin
601 SE Wyoming Boulevard Suite 1124 in Casper, Wyoming
5214 Rue Terre in Cheyenne, Wyoming
