Charges pending after Bedford Park officer shot while investigating stolen car, officials say

Charges are pending after a Bedford Park shooting left a police officer shot near Archer Avenue and Roberts Road.

BEDFORD PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- A Bedford Park officer was shot multiple times within walking distance of the police department on Sunday morning.

An empty car, allegedly stolen from Chicago, led officers to two people nearby. A struggle ensued, followed by shots fired.

For nearly three decades, Southern Belles restaurant has served the people of Bedford Park proudly, including their next-door neighbors at the Bedford Park Police Department.

"We also have the fire department across the street, so we're all close. We all take care of each other," said Southern Belles manager Maureen Votteler.

When Votteler pulled up to work early Sunday morning, she saw the aftermath.

"To see all the police and then the police tape, it was frightening. You knew something bad had happened," Votteler said.

Investigators said just after 3 a.m. Sunday, they found an empty wrecked car near the police station on South Archer Road. That car, police said, was reported stolen in a carjacking out of Chicago.

A short time later, police said, they saw two people come from a grassy area near a gas station and get into a car. Officers tried to stop the two, and that's when, police said, a struggled ensued with one of them.

Police said that suspect then shot an officer multiple times. That officer is expected to survive.

The department's neighbors back at the pancake house are wishing the officer a speedy recovery while now dealing with the aftermath of the suspect's alleged violent act.

"But, because of this incident people are afraid to come out so our business kind of suffered. The gas station suffered," Votteler said. "It's scary, but hopefully, we'll never see it again."

Police said two people were arrested and two guns were recovered from the scene. Charges are still pending.