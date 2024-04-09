Man charged in DeKalb County deputy's death released from jail under conditions of SAFE-T Act

DeKALB, Ill. (WLS) -- The man charged in a crash that killed a DeKalb sheriff's deputy last month has been released from custody.

Nathan Sweeney, 44, of DeKalb, was charged with reckless homicide and DUI causing death.

Illinois State Police said he was under the influence of drugs, when his truck ran off the road and hit Deputy Christina Musil's squad car.

On Monday, a judge ordered his release under conditions of the SAFE-T Act and Sweeney was released from Ogle County Jail Monday afternoon, officials said.

Musil served in the sheriff's office for five years and also served in the Army National Guard. She leaves behind three young children.