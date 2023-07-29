WATCH LIVE

Man drowns in Bensenville reservoir retention pool

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Saturday, July 29, 2023 3:43AM
A man drowned in Bensenville after slipping into the Redmond Reservoir retention pool Friday.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A man drowned in Bensenville after slipping into a retention pool Friday.

Police said a man slipped into Redmond Reservoir, a retention pool that is not designated for swimming on John Street.

A witness called 911 just after 3 p.m. and Bensenville police and fire officials responded, including a dive team. The dive team was able to locate and retrieve his body.

The man was unresponsive and taken to a local hospital just before 4 p.m., where he was pronounced dead.

No further information has been released by police. The man has not been identified, pending notification of the family.

Copyright © 2023 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
