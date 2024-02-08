Aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier fit to stand trial: judge

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The woman charged with murder for pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan at Navy Pier is mentally fit to stand trial, a judge said Wednesday.

Prosecutors said Victoria Moreno pushed Josiah Bell Brown into the water in September 2022 and did nothing to help get him out.

According to her defense attorneys, Moreno has been diagnosed with depression, anxiety and bipolar disorder.

The judge said Moreno can stand trial as long as she's on her medication. She's pleaded not guilty in the case.

The incident was captured on surveillance video, prosecutors said.

She's facing a first-degree murder charge, and is being held without bail.

The charge was upgraded from attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child after the boy died.

