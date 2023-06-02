Woman killed, man injured in Bensenville crash: police

A Bensenville crash at Irving Park Road and York Road left a woman dead and a man injured, police said.

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A west suburban crash left a woman dead and a man injured early Friday morning, police said.

The two-vehicle crash happened in Bensenville at York and Irving Park roads at about 3:37 a.m. Police and fire officials responded to the scene.

Police said a 59-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 23-year-old Chicago man was transported to a local hospital. Officials did not immediately provide information about his condition.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene at about 7:30 a.m., where multiple crews had been investigating for hours. Officials temporarily shut down the intersection, causing significant traffic on eastbound Irving Park Road.

Police did not immediately provide further information about the crash.