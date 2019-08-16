Bensenville Little League team pays tribute to teammate accidentally shot, killed by friend

BENSENVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- The teammates of a 13-year-old Bensenville boy who was accidentally shot and killed by his 14-year-old friend last week paid tribute to their fallen friend Thursday night.
Hunter Krzysik, no. 35 on the Pony Stingrays roster, was the ultimate teammate.
"He knew without even having to be told that the name on the front of the shirt was more important than the name on the back," said Bob Urena, commissioner of Bensenville baseball.
"He never had enemies, always treated everyone equal with respect," said classmate and teammate Charlie Faraone. "I'll miss that about him. Not many people that are like him."
And he loved nothing more than the uniform and the game it stood for.
"It was everything," Urena said. "Baseball. Baseball, baseball."
Bensenville police responded to a home last Thursday and found the 13-year-old boy bleeding from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. Krzysik was later pronounced dead.
Investigators found that he and three of his friends were handling guns left unlocked inside the home. While handling the guns, a 14-year-old allegedly shot his friend in the head, according to the DuPage County Sheriff's Office.
"I think it's just... it shouldn't have happened," said Mateo Corona, teammate.
Now the small northwest suburban community is trying to comfort each other and cope, starting with a community-wide walk to say their final goodbye.
"When things weren't going so good, he was the one up against the fence saying, 'Come on guys, let's get this going,'" Urena said.
The 14-year-old boy faces felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless conduct and reckless discharge of a firearm. He is due in court August 22.
