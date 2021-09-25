live music

First-ever Berwyn Blues Festival to be held at Fitzgerald's this weekend

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
First-ever Berwyn Blues Festival happening this weekend

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- A blues festival is coming to Fitzgerald's restaurant in west suburban Berwyn this weekend.

The festival will feature 25 bands on two stages, indoor and outdoor. Food and drink service will be available outdoors.

You can check it out on Saturday, Sept. 25 and Sunday, Sept. 26. Doors open at noon, and performances start at 1:00 p.m.

Fitzgerald's Night Club is located at 6615 W Roosevelt Road Berwyn, IL 60402.

Tickets for the family-friendly event cost $50. Tickets can be purchased at the door or on Fitzgerald's website.

Proof of vaccine or a negative COVID test must be shown at the door for entry. Masks are required in indoor spaces.
