91-year-old woman, 49-year-old man found dead in Berwyn home died of natural causes, police say

BERWYN, Ill. (WLS) -- The causes of death of a man and an elderly woman who were found dead at a home in the west suburbs have been revealed.

Police could be seen going in and out of their home Thursday in the 1900 block of East Avenue in Berwyn where the medical examiner said two people died.

Officers discovered the two bodies around noon Thursday after a hospital work requested a well-being check for an inpatient at the home, Berwyn police said.

They were identified as Nina Reyes, 91, and Peter Reyes, 49, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's office. Their causes of death were natural.

No signs of foul play were seen, Berwyn police said.

No further information was immediately available.