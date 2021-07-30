O'Hare display honors 1st African American, Native American to earn international pilot's license

CHICAGO (WLS) -- O'Hare travelers can enjoy a new exhibit of aviation history.The family of Bessie Coleman helped to unveil a display case of Coleman memorabilia in Terminal Two Friday.The display honors the 100th anniversary of Coleman achieving her international pilot's license.On June 15, 1921, Coleman became the first African American woman and first Native American to earn a pilot's license and an international pilot's license.Determined to polish her skills, Coleman spent the next two months taking lessons from a French ace pilot near Paris and, in September 1921, she sailed for America. She became a media sensation when she returned to the U.S.