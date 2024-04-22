Illinois, Chicago elected officials gather for groundbreaking of O'Hare Terminal 3 improvements

Chicago and Illinois elected officials gathered for the groundbreaking of O'Hare International Airport Terminal 3 improvements Monday morning.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois and Chicago elected officials gathered at O'Hare airport Monday morning to talk about ongoing efforts to upgrade Terminal 3.

Mayor Brandon Johnson and U.S. Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth were among those at the groundbreaking ceremony for improvements at O'Hare.

The Chicago mayor, Illinois' senators and other elected officials spoke ahead of O'Hare improvements Monday.

Last year, it was announced O'Hare is receiving a $50 million grant from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

It's part of a $300 million Terminal 3 improvement project.

Upgrades include easier ways to check bags and get through security, more concessions and expanding access for people with disabilities.

"Today marks a significant step forward in redefining the travel experience at O'Hare International Airport through the ElevateT3 project," Johnson said. "This transformative initiative not only boosts our infrastructure but also strengthens Chicago's position as a global aviation leader, thanks to substantial support from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law."

The project is expected to last for just over three years, with an anticipated completion date of summer 2027, the mayor's office said in a news release.

Construction will take a phased approach to allow continuous operations throughout Terminal 3 during construction, the release said.