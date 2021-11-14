Quick Tip

Better Business Bureau warns of scammers when toy shopping this holiday season

By Ann Pistone
CHICAGO (WLS) -- With the holiday season around the corner here is a quick tip on how to avoid scams when looking for this year's hottest toys.

The Better Business Bureau issued a warning that says scammers are eager to take advantage of supply shortages and shoppers' desire to get the perfect gift at the top of kids' wish lists.

The BBB has tips to avoid toy scams:

  • Stick to reputable stores and websites: The best way to avoid being scammed is to buy directly from a seller you know and trust.

  • Beware of extra-low prices: A site may look professional but if an offer seems "too good to be true" - it probably is.


  • Do your research before you buy: Make sure the company has a working customer service number before turning over your credit card.

  • If making an in-person transaction through an online classifieds site, do so safely: Public places, such as police stations, are the best way to buy or sell in person and avoid being robbed.
