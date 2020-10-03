better government association

Better Government Association creates Illinois Public Salaries Database

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The Better Government Association created an Illinois Public Salaries Database.

Jared Rutecki with the BGA joined ABC 7 Chicago Saturday morning to talk about it.

The database has been updated with new data. Users can research taxpayer-funded compensation for a broad range of government employees from attorney general to firefighter to office clerk and beyond, Rutecki said.

BGA also continues to place greater emphasis on salary costs affecting governments across Illinois.

The database was updated to break out overtime and bonus pay from base salary, and show work history for individuals.

The BGA sent nearly 1,000 FOIA requests for the latest update. Users can compare government agencies throughout the state.

Read the full Better Government Association story online at bettergov.org.
