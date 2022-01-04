betty white

Betty White died in her sleep due to natural causes, her agent told ABC News

EMBED <>More Videos

Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99

LOS ANGELES -- Actress Betty White passed away in her sleep on Friday, her agent has confirmed to ABC News.

"My understanding is it was natural causes. She died in her sleep, in her own bed. It's as simple as that," the agent, Jeff Witjas, said in a phone conversation.

Witjas dismissed rumors that White died from complications from a COVID-19 booster shot.

"Betty didn't have illnesses. She didn't have anything. People are putting it out there that she had the booster on Dec. 28 and that she had effects. She never had a booster," he said.

"They're politicizing her death and they shouldn't do that because she wasn't that type of person in life," Witjas added.

Witjas told ABC News that he visited White in her home about a month before she died and found her to be "all there," albeit physically frail.

"We were laughing, her sense of humor was there," he said.

White died less than three weeks before her 100th birthday, on Jan. 17.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmenttelevisioncelebrity deathsu.s. & worldbetty white
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BETTY WHITE
Betty White, America's 'Golden Girl,' dies at 99
Ryan Reynolds responds to Betty White saying he can't get over her
Betty White shares her secret to happiness ahead of turning 100
Betty White is turning 100 and we're all invited
TOP STORIES
Prosecutors seek death penalty in Bradley police sergeant's murder
Dad killed as he carried daughter's birthday cake to Chuck E. Cheese
How to use Illinois' new vaccine QR code to prove you're vaccinated
Video shows 69-year-old man beaten, robbed in Uptown
Chicago Teachers Union planning vote on remote learning Tuesday
Box of kittens abandoned at PAWS Chicago medical center
South suburban political fixture Frank Zuccarelli dies
Show More
PA elementary school aide dies from COVID-19 complications
IL reports 20,866 new COVID cases, 30 deaths
Chicago, Cook Co. vaccine proof requirements take effect
Rep. Bobby Rush will not seek reelection, sources say
Powerball jackpot: $540 million up for grabs in Monday drawing
More TOP STORIES News