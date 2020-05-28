Noble Square carjacking leaves bicyclist injured after being struck in West Town

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police said a bicyclist in West Town was injured after being struck by a car stolen in a carjacking in Noble Square.Police said around 8 p.m. a 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen white Chevy Tahoe at high speed east on Hubbard when he struck a male biking northbound on Ogden. The impact threw the victim off his bicycle and onto a gray four-door Toyota in another lane of traffic, according to police.The Tahoe was reportedly stolen in a carjacking earlier Wednesday, around 3:20 p.m. in the 1200-block of North Cleaver.The cyclist was taken to Stroger Hospital where his condition is stable, police said. No further details about the victim, including his age have been released.One of the offenders was also taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, police said. Two other suspects are in custody. Two weapons were recovered and charges are pending, according to police.