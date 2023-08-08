Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to highlight everything the Joe Biden administration has done in an effort to curb gun violence.

Vice President Kamala Harris to return to Chicago this week, speak on gun violence

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to Chicago this week for a conference on gun control.

Harris will speak at the "Everytown for Gun Safety" annual gathering on Friday.

The White House said she will discuss the Biden administration's commitment to reducing gun violence during a moderated conversation with Moms Demand Action Executive Director Angela Ferrell-Zabala and Emmy-nominated actor Jason George.

Thousands of Moms Demand Action members, Student Demand Action volunteers and survivors of gun violence will be in attendance.

This will be the vice president's third visit to Chicago this summer.