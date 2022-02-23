Joliet native featured in 'Big Sky' season 2

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) -- Season two of "Big Sky" is back Thursday, and it features a Joliet native -- Janina Gavankar.She said she loves to play terrible people, like Ren.Gavankar joined ABC7 Chicago Wednesday from Albuquerque, New Mexico to talk about her role in the show and her Chicago-area roots.She studied theater at the University of Illinois at Chicago."Big Sky" follows private detectives Cassie Dewell and Jenny Hoyt as they reunite to investigate a car wreck outside of Helena, Montana, and they soon discover that the case may not be as straightforward as it seems.As they unravel the mystery of the accident, their worlds will collide with a band of unsuspecting teens, a flirtatious face from Jenny's past, and a vicious outsider hellbent on finding answers."Big Sky" is back at 9 p.m. Thursday on ABC7.You can also stream old episodes, right now on Hulu.