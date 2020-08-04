Coronavirus Chicago: Big Star restaurant in Wicker Park temporarily closes after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A popular Chicago restaurant has temporarily closed after an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19.Big Star restaurant in Wicker Park announced Sunday night on its Instagram page that the restaurant will be closed temporarily after an employee tested positive for COVID.The restaurant patio was last open Sunday morning."We will be closed for a few days as the restaurant undergoes a deep clean and complete sanitization," Restaurant officials said on Instagram. "In the meantime, we are coordinating COVID-19 tests for each of our team members at Big Star Wicker Park. We want to be sure that our team is safe and healthy before returning to work."Restaurant officials said they hope to reopen as soon as it's safe to do so.If you or someone you know visited the restaurant over the weekend, the CDC recommends you self-quarantine for at least 14 days and get tested for COVID-19 if you develop symptoms.Cook County officials released new voluntary COVID-19 guidelines Monday due to rising coronavirus cases in the area.The move came as suburban Cook County saw a test positivity rate of 5.8% up from 5.2% ten days ago- a full point higher than the test positivity rate in Chicago.Officials said the increase is being driven by a growing number of 18 to 29-year-olds testing positive for COVID-19 as well as clusters resulting from large gatherings, including day camps, summer parties and large weddings.