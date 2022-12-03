Joint investigation highlights patchwork problems at 1 of Chicago's busiest bike lanes

An Illinois Answers and Block Club Chicago investigation highlights car crash statistics at one of the busiest bike lanes in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There have been 50 reported car crashes, three of them deadly, between 2020 and 2022 in one of the city's busiest bike lanes along Milwaukee Avenue, according to an investigation by the Illinois Answers project and Block Club Chicago.

Advocates, city officials and policymakers said that the city's confusing and patchwork approach to building protected bike lanes leaves cyclists vulnerable to injury and death, according to the Illinois Answers project.

They said that the planning and installation of cycling safety infrastructure that would help protect them is often dependent upon the vagaries of City Hall and the veto power of 50 aldermen. It's a process that is under review by Chicago's inspector general.

Click here to read the full report.

This is an investigation conducted by Block Club Chicago and the Illinois Answers Project.