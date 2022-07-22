Billy Corgan, partner Chloe Mendel hosting benefit concert for Highland Park shooting victims

Highland Park has been rock star and Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan's home for the last two decades. He and his partner Chloe Mendel are helping their hurting community in the way he knows best: by playing music."We try to do the thing we're good at, which is to bring music to people," Corgan said. "Help heal. Bring them together."Corgan, who has sold out stadiums around the word, is bringing some friends along to play a benefit concert next week in the small performance space at Madame Zuzu's, the tea shop he ad Mendel own in downtown Highland Park. They plan to broadcast it on the Smashing Pumpkins YouTube channel and will encourage viewers to donate to the Highland Park Community Fund.Among the artists playing is Perry Ferrell from Jane's Addiction."We're on the forefront of this event that happened right across the street. We wanted to bring it here. Help people heal through music," Mendel said.Mendel, along with her and Corgan's children, planned to be at the July 4 parade, but were delayed by a later flight. They have friend, neighbors and customers who were injured, physically and emotionally, by the tragedy."I think it's very on par for them to do something to benefit the community and the victims of this tragedy," said Jessica Harris, regular customer."I think it will be part grieving. We'll have a tear, and a laughter and walk out feeling a little better about what we're trying to do here," Corgan said.As the community continues to try to recover from the tragedy, Corgan and Mendel are determined to help make sure Highland Park is not defined by the tragedy, but by how they came together and helped each other in the aftermath.