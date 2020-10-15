chicago shooting

Bishop Ford southbound lanes closed for shooting investigation, State Police

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- All southbound Bishop Ford lanes were reopened 7 p.m. after being closed for a shooting investigation late Thursday afternoon, State Police said.

According to Illinois State Police, there was a shooting on I-94 at Sibley Street at approximately 3:20 p.m.

No injuries were reported, State Police said.

Authorities closed all southbound lanes shortly before 5 p.m. for the investigation.

All southbound traffic was diverted off I-94 to Dolton Avenue.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
