Semi-truck hits overpass on SB I-94, shipping container blocks traffic lanes, state police say

An overturned shipping container blocked lanes of traffic on the Bishop Ford Expressway after a semi-truck hit an overpass, Illinois State Police said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A crash on I-94 is having a big impact on rush-hour traffic.

Cell phone video from the Bishop Ford Expressway near 134th Street.

A truck was carrying a shipping container that was too tall for the underpass, state police said. The container struck the bridge just before 4 p.m. and fell off the truck, blocking all of the lanes.

A pickup truck then hit the container, police said.

No one was hurt, and cars are getting by on the shoulder, police said. There's a pretty significant back-up for traffic.