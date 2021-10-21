expressway shooting

Shots fired on Bishop Ford at 130th Street in South Suburbs, Illinois State Police say

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

IB Bishop Ford closed at 130th St for shots fired investigation

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The inbound lanes of the Bishop Ford Expressway were closed at 130th Street after shots were fired in an incident involving Dolton police near the border of Chicago and Dolton.

Illinois State Police said troopers responded to the report of shots fired just before 6:40 p.m.

The shots were fired from a vehicle being chased by Dolton police, state police said.

ISP also said they were called in to investigate an officer-involved shooting, though they did not clarify whether anyone was struck by gunfire from either the vehicle being chased or the officers.

No Illinois State Police were involved in the chase that led to the shots fired.

Dolton police have not said why they were chasing the vehicle.

The inbound lanes reopened overnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoaltgeld gardensdoltonexpressway shootingshots firedillinois state policetraffic
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EXPRESSWAY SHOOTING
1 shot on Dan Ryan Expressway on South Side
Person shot on I-57 near Washington Heights: ISP
NB I-94 reopens after Bishop Ford shooting injures 1
Same man accused in separate I-57, West Englewood shootings
TOP STORIES
Jury reaches verdict in Ghislaine Maxwell trial
2 charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
IL reports record-high 21,098 new COVID cases, 50 deaths
Friendly family man's 50-year secret: He was fugitive, too
IL SOS closing driver services facilities from Jan. 3-17
US sets new record for highest number of COVID-19 cases per day
Mayor Lightfoot shares Chicago NYE fireworks safety plan
Show More
Ex-Illinois inmate seeks gender confirmation surgery from prison
Driver killed in weather-related crash with semi-truck
Tax season 2022: 3 changes to know about before filing your taxes
Police investigate smash-and-grab burglaries in Glenview, Des Plaines
Powerball lottery jackpot at $441M; winning numbers drawing Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News