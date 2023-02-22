Fatal wrong-way crash on Bishop Ford Expy. ramp to I-80/94 in South Suburbs: Illinois State Police

SOUTH HOLLAND, Ill. (WLS) -- Illinois State Police confirmed a wrong-way crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway ramp to I-80/94 in the south suburbs was fatal.

State police responded to the scene in South Holland shortly before 8:30 p.m. The crash happened on the outbound ramp to eastbound I-80/94.

It was not immediately clear how many vehicles were involved in the crash. Illinois State Police said there was "a fatality." It was also not immediately clear whether anyone was injured in the crash or how many people may be injured.

The crash has blocked the ramp and is affecting traffic. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

